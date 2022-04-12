CFDA launches web3 and metaverse educational programme

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has revealed it will be launching a non-fungible token (NFT) partnership and educational programme for its members centred around the metaverse.

Created in partnership with creative consultancy 5Crypto and developed alongside metaverse platform The Sandbox and gaming company Polygon Studios, the programme hopes to provide CFDA members with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the metaverse.

In a release, CEO of CFDA, Steven Kolb, said: “This is a remarkable opportunity for the CFDA to guide the American fashion industry into the future of commerce and creativity.

“Our mission is to position our members as leaders in the global innovation of fashion and retail via digitally led strategies to support growth and expansion. With the support of The Sandbox and Polygon Studios, the CFDA is poised to educate and empower business leaders for generations to come.”

The programme also hopes to help introduce web3 technology to a larger consumer segment while providing brands with insights into how to engage with these customers in the digital space.

“The CFDA is the foremost authority in American fashion, and we are honoured to be partnering with them on their foray into the metaverse,” said co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, Arthur Madrid.

He continued: “We believe the metaverse is the new frontier of expression, where avatars will be an extension of our digital identity. We are excited to offer new creative tools for fashion designers to create NFT collections with digital ownership and scarcity that will be playable in the metaverse.”

Further CFDA programmes and projects led by 5Crypto are to be announced throughout the year.