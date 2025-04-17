CFDA partners with AI powered personal styling app Alta

The Council of the Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has partnered with the personal styling app Alta in a bid to offer designers new ways to engage with audiences.

Powered by more than a dozen artificial intelligence models trained by Alta's team, the app uses AI to optimize users' existing wardrobes and help them shop for pieces that fit and complement their style.

Designed to further support users in planning outfits more effectively, dressing confidently at work, maximizing their wardrobe, and getting more wear out of what they already own, Alta offers personalized recommendations—whether for new pieces to buy or items already in their closet.

Through this collaboration, the CFDA aims to introduce Alta's technology to its members, giving designers a new way to connect with a broader, style-conscious audience.

"It's an honor for Alta to launch this partnership with the CFDA," said Jenny Wang, founder of Alta and friend of the CFDA, in a statement. "We're excited to be building frontier A.I. models to help empower designers and reimagine what the future of shopping technology can look like."

Alta has attracted a notable group of investors from across the fashion and tech industries since its launch last year. Backers include Meredith Koop, fashion consultant and longtime stylist to Michelle Obama; models and entrepreneurs Jasmine Tookes and Karlie Kloss; Jennifer Fleiss, cofounder of Rent the Runway; and Manish Chandra, founder of Poshmark.

"Fashion is evolving, and this partnership between Alta and the CFDA is proof of this," said Tookes in a statement, who uses Alta to help pack while she is traveling. "After over a decade in the industry, I'm excited to be on the Alta cap table, and help build the future of fashion A.I." Partnering with the CFDA allows Alta to feature emerging American designers alongside established heritage brands—creating outfit combinations that highlight both new talent and iconic names in fashion.

"Many designers in our 370-strong CFDA membership are fascinated by the opportunities AI can provide, and, if they're not already in the space, are looking to learn more about AI and how it could work for them," said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of CFDA on the partnership to WWD.

"Through CFDA's new partnership with Alta, we can provide designers with ways to leverage technology into more personalized shopping experiences and help them with new opportunities to grow their businesses."