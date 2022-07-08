CFDA partners with Crystal Bridges Museum on scholarship award

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced a new partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art that will see it introduce a new scholarship for those studying in the US.

As part of the collaboration, the CFDA said it will be hosting virtual school and student engagements to guide participants.

Applications for the scholarship will launch via CFDA’s website in January 2023.

Additionally, the duo will partner on a fashion symposium, scheduled for October 26, which will see a number of industry leaders come together to celebrate American fashion design. The day will finish with a gala at the museum to support museum education programmes.

“CFDA is thrilled to partner with Crystal Bridges and further our commitment to amplify the importance contributions of American fashion from every corner of our country, and with this opportunity, identify and support the exceptional talent from the Heartland region through our organisation’s resources,” said CFDA CEO, Steven Kolb, in a press release.

The partnership coincides with the museum’s upcoming exhibition ‘Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour’, running from September 10, 2022, to January 30, 2023, which focuses on the US’ fashion heritage and telling the untold stories of underrepresented designers.