CFDA welcomes new manufacturer into Supply Chain Collective

Talon International, a provider of sustainable solutions for zippers and trims, has joined the CFDA's Supply Chain Collective.

The Supply Chain Collective is a new initiative that works to bring greater value to the nearly 500 American designers who are members of the CFDA. Talon International's inclusion in the collective means that it will provide its services to CFDA members through its use of materials such as ocean waste, recycled polyester, eco plating, BCI cotton and oxo-biodegradable polybags. It will also offer full sets of marketing materials curated to give CFDA members an edge in the industry.

"The Supply Chain Collective aims to help alleviate hurdles related to topics such as sustainable solutions for materials, packaging, hangers and plastics, logistics for fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, size inclusivity, and artisan sourcing, among others," said Cal McNeil, program manager at the CFDA in a statement.

"The inaugural Supply Chain Collective partners include: ApparelMagic, Arch & Hook, Bergen Logistics, KEDIC Fashion Workshop, Nest, SwatchOn, Talon International Inc., and TIPA."