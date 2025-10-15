Chalhoub Group acquires strategic stake in US label Willy Chavarria

US fashion brand Willy Chavarria is set to advance its international growth with new investors. On Wednesday, the Dubai-based retail group Chalhoub Group announced the acquisition of a “strategic minority stake” in the clothing company, founded in 2015 by Willy Chavarria and David Ramirez. In addition to the Chalhoub Group, investment firms FAE Fashion Ventures and Webster Capital have also invested in the brand.

The investment is part of the group's strategy to “support emerging luxury brands with venture capital,” the Chalhoub Group explained in a statement. The stake underscores the group's commitment to “fostering scalable brands with high potential, strong cultural relevance and visionary leadership.” The aim of the partnership is to drive the international expansion of Willy Chavarria.

Willy Chavarria experienced strong growth last year

The Chalhoub Group cited the personality of award-winning creative director Willy Chavarria as a key reason for the investment. Chavarria made his official debut at Paris Fashion Week in January with his eponymous label. “Willy Chavarria is a designer who represents the changing face of luxury, rooted in culture, identity and community,” explained Zahra Kassim-Lakha, the group's chief investment officer, in a statement. “Our partnership is based on the shared goal of supporting brands with strong values and a distinctive voice. We believe that Willy's creative vision and expressive storytelling will change the fashion world globally.”

The fashion company has recently experienced a significant growth spurt. Since the beginning of its partnership with FAE Fashion Ventures for the spring/summer 2024 season, the brand has tripled its wholesale presence. It has also established partnerships with leading retailers and launched high-profile collaborations with brands such as Adidas, Don Julio and Tinder, according to a statement.