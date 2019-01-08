Chanel acquires minority stake in watchmaker Kenissi

Chanel is looking to strengthen its position in the watchmaking market. The French fashion house has acquired a 20 percent stake in Kenissi, a Swiss company making small timepiece parts, Reuters reports. Kenissi joins a number of other watch companies in Chanel’s investment portfolio, which also includes Bell & Ross, Romain Gauthier, G&F Chatelain and F.P. Journe.

The first Chanel watches featuring Kenissi parts will be showcased at trade fair Baselworld, set to take place in March.