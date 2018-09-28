Chanel buys swimwear brand Orlebar Brown

British men's swimwear brand Orlebar Brown has been purchased by Chanel, according to WWD. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "Over the last 11 years, we have built something truly special. In Chanel, we have found the perfect home for the brand to continue to thrive and grow", said Orlebar Brown's founder and creative director, Adam Brown, according to the publication.

In August, the high-end label was said to have hired business advisors from Cavendish Corporate Finance to explore future options for the company. The brand, which sells swim trunks ranging from 95 to 395 pounds, is expected to hit 23 million pounds in turnover this year.

FashionUnited has contacted Orlebar Brown for additional commentary.