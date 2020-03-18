Chanel halts production

Chanel has joined the ranks of competitor Gucci in halting production in the short-term amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. The company is closing factories in France, Switzerland, and Italy for the next two weeks.

Gucci has already shut factories in its Tuscany and Marche regions through March 20, but that is likely to be extended as Italy is still on lockdown. Hermès will also be shutting down all 42 of its factories temporarily.

“Chanel took the decision, in accordance with the latest government instructions, to close the entirety of its production sites in France, Italy and Switzerland [watchmaking] as well as its haute couture, ready-to-wear, métiers d’art and jewelry,” the company said in a statement.

Chanel has also cancelled its cruise show that was due to take place in Capri in May. Cruise collection seasons appears to be cancelled all together at this point with Gucci, Versace, Max Mara, and Hermès also cancelling their cruise/resort shows.

photo: via Chanel.com