Chanel reveals annual sales of 10 billion dollars for the first time

Announcing its financial results for the first time in its history, luxury house Chanel said that its revenues reached around 10 billion dollars last year, reports Bloomberg.

This revelation from the company known for No. 5 perfume, little black dresses and financial secrecy, comes at a time when Kering SA’s Gucci said that it is looking at surpassing a 10 billion euros revenue mark from 6.2 billion last year, posing competition to rival LVMH’s Louis Vuitton. With a 45 percent rise in sales last year, Gucci has already raced ahead of Hermes International.

Quoting a statement from the company, the report said, Chanel decided to reveal the numbers partly to repel rumours it could be taken over. The fashion house reported net profit of 1.8 billion dollars last year on revenue of 9.6 billion dollars, an increase of 11 percent on a constant-currency basis driven by demand from Asian countries.

The report added that Chanel also disclosed that the two brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, who own the luxury giant received around 23 billion dollars, about 8.7 billion dollars more than previously calculated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes them the fourth- and fifth-richest people in France and among the 40 wealthiest globally.

Picture:Chanel website