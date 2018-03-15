Chanel sues What Goes Around Comes Around

Chanel doesn't like its bags being bought anywhere but the Chanel boutique, especially knockoff ones. This is something that What Goes Around Comes Around is about to learn the hard way. The luxury brand is suing the vintage retailer for trademark infringement, claiming that they have unintentionally sold counterfeit goods on numerous occasions, and that they have gone out of their way to create an association with Chanel.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in New York, Chanel said they have "explicitly refused WGACA’s requests to enter into such an agreement," essentially refusing to do business with the company in any form. According to Chanel, the recently learned of a fake handbag and a fake tissue box cover being sold with the iconic interlocking Chanel C's. Chanel has made it clear they did not authorize either of these products.

Chanel sues WGACA over trademark infringement

“Chanel will not tolerate any parties who falsely imply a relationship or partnership with Chanel, as these deceptive practices are grossly misleading to customers, and damaging to Chanel’s hard-earned brand reputation,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

It doesn't just stop with the bag and tissue box though. Chanel's list of grievances with the company also includes monogrammed boxes and trays that also were never authorized. Chanel is seeking 2 million dollars in damages per alleged instance.

Copyright and trademark law can be a very murky for the fashion industry, but things like logos are heavily protected. Chanel is also known for being very protective of its brand image, and has left many counterfeit retailers crumbling in the dust.

If this ruling goes in Chanel's favor, the hope in sight for What Goes Around Comes Around is that judges tend to reduce the requested amount in most of these cases, because 2 million dollars per item is nothing to scoff at.

photo: via whatgoesaroundnyc.com