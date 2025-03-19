Chanel takes majority stake in Italian shoe manufacturer Grey Mer

The French fashion house Chanel has acquired a majority stake in the Italian footwear manufacturer Grey Mer, a Chanel spokesperson confirmed to FashionUnited. According to Milan-based newspaper MFF, the acquisition comprises 70 percent of the shares, with the remaining 30 percent held by the founding Alessandri family.

Grey Mer, founded by Luciano Alessandri in 1980 in San Mauro Pascoli, has been producing footwear for Chanel's Studio collections for 13 years. The partnership between Chanel and Grey Mer is a strategic move to strengthen the French fashion house's production capacity.

“Since its founding nearly 45 years ago by Luciano Alessandri, Grey Mer has developed exceptional expertise and constantly innovated to meet the demands of its clients. To secure production capacity, Chanel wanted to invest more actively alongside this trusted partner to write a new chapter in its history together,” stated Chanel to FashionUnited.

Chanel has recently invested in several companies, including shoe manufacturer Ballin. The fashion house's owners invested in American fashion brand The Row in 2024. Chanel recently took a 20 percent stake in Florentine label Leo France SpA, a company specializing in the production of bijoux and metal accessories.