Change of ownership: Hunkemöller back in American hands

After three years under Dutch ownership, lingerie chain Hunkemöller is changing hands again, according to a press release. Investment firm Redwood Capital Management is taking over from Parcom and Opportunity Partners. “This change of ownership marks a new chapter for the leading European lingerie brand,” said Hunkemöller.

Hunkemöller recently launched a transformation programme, but can now complete it at an accelerated pace through a restructuring of existing debts and a capital injection. The transformation programme focuses on improving the customer experience, product innovations and improved operational business management.

From Dutch to American: Hunkemöller changes owner

“We look forward to working with Redwood to build Hunkemöller’s future,” said Brian Grevy, chief executive officer of Hunkemöller. “Our focus is on providing an unparalleled omnichannel customer experience and further strengthening our position as a leading lingerie brand.”

“Hunkemöller is a leading lingerie brand in Europe with a rich history of innovation and growth,” said Ruben Kliksberg and Sean Sauler, co-chief investment officers of Redwood Capital Management. “We are delighted to support chief executive officer Grevy and his team in the further growth of the brand and the next phase of the company.” The press release emphasises that Redwood Capital Management is now the sole owner of Hunkemöller.

Hunkemöller was owned by the American investment firm Carlyle Group Inc up until 2022. Carlyle then sold the company to Parcom and Opportunity Partners. Carlyle did keep a minority stake at the time.

New owner Redwood Capital Management is an investment firm with offices in New York and Miami. The company manages assets of approximately 10 billion dollars and invests in a variety of sectors and regions through various strategies and funds. Redwood has extensive experience in consumer brands and says it supports companies through strategic investments and operational improvements. It is not known which brands the company has already invested in and whether it has previous experience with lingerie brands such as Hunkemöller or fashion retail in general.