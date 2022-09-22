Charles Tyrwhitt becomes official New York Jets partner

The New York Jets has signed a multi-year deal with Charles Tyrwhitt to form the first Atlanticantic NFL brand partnership in menswear.

The deal spans from the New York Domestic Marketing Area (DMA) to the UK, under the New York Jets’ recently acquired expanded territory rights, meaning that Charles Tyrwhitt is the American football club’s official partner in both New York and the UK.

The agreement marks the first time an NFL club and a clothing company have teamed up with the UK, since the league launched its International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative in January 2022. The scheme allows all 32 NFL clubs to pursue and bid on international markets to globally expand American football.

The Jets and Charles Tyrwhitt said in a joint statement that they would be collaborating “to unlock fan engagement synergies between their brands, while also bridging a sport, style, and cultural connection between New York and London”.

Jeff Fernandez, vice president of business development and ventures at the New York Jets, said: “These two iconic sister cities share a passion for Jets Football and a reputation for influencing global trends in apparel, business and lifestyle. So, naturally we are very excited to lean into that with such a well-respected brand in Charles Tyrwhitt. We see great opportunity to unite our audiences and engage authentically on both sides of the Atlantic.”

One of the first collaborations will be Charles Tyrwhitt sponsoring the New York Jets' newly created digital content franchise, ‘The Art of Style’. This will include a series of short videos featuring Jets players, including Braxton Berrios, sharing style tips and opinions on what dressing well means to them.

There are also future plans to collaborate on "a small collection" of Jets-themed, Charles Tyrwhitt branded merchandise products.

Sam Stanley, vice president in charge of North America at Charles Tyrwhitt, added: “It is tremendously exciting to enter into this international partnership with the New York Jets, as the Jets are one of the most fan-engaging brands in sports.

“We’re delighted to officially become a part of the Jets community, and we look forward to adding the club alongside our existing sports partnerships with England Rugby and Fulham Football Club. At Charles Tyrwhitt we love to ‘make it easy for men to dress well, no matter the occasion,’ and we look forward to bringing this mission to legions of Jets fans.”