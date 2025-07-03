Chelsea FC expands partnership with Fanatics

Premier League football club Chelsea has signed a long-term extension and expansion of its partnership with digital sports platform and global leader in licensed sports merchandise Fanatics.

The move follows five years of strong merchandising growth and will allow the English football club to enhance its online shopping experience for its fans, including upgrading site capabilities, complete with exclusive content, the latest AI technology, faster checkout, and multiple language and payment offerings, as well as access to a wider range of fan products than ever before.

Under the expanded partnership, Fanatics will continue to operate Chelsea’s global e-commerce operations, as well as obtain further design and manufacturing rights to develop new fan apparel ranges, leveraging its in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to create premium and exclusive merchandise tailored to Chelsea fans across the world.

Chelsea’s partnership with Fanatics began in 2018 and sales have grown on average by double digits each year, and in 2024 alone, Fanatics delivered Chelsea merchandise to fans in more than 130 countries across the world.

Phil Lynch, chief digital officer of Chelsea Football Club, said in a statement: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Fanatics. Together, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our loyal fanbase, and with the launch of our new e-commerce platform, we have delivered a world-class shopping experience though personalisation and a best-in-class commerce experience.”

The deal further strengthens Fanatics’ growing reach across football, with the business currently partnered with more than 50 football clubs worldwide, including Inter Milan, Juventus, Leeds United and Sunderland. Fanatics is also the official licensing, e-commerce and event retail partner of UEFA.

Stephen Dowling, international president at Fanatics, added: “Chelsea FC’s ambition to be at the forefront of global football makes this partnership exciting for us. Their loyal and passionate fanbase deserves the best merchandise and a seamless and elevated shopping experience when they shop online with the club. We are committed to delivering that for them in the years ahead and look forward to continuing our work together.”