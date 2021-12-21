Chelsea Peers names Tereza Ktistaki as new senior ecommerce manager

Loungewear brand, Chelsea Peers, has announced the appointment of Tereza Ktistaki as new senior ecommerce manager to support business expansion which has seen a 236 percent increase in online sales.

Commenting on the new appointment, Tom Pyne, director at Chelsea Peers said: “As Chelsea Peers continues to grow, Tereza’s experience working in fashion from an ecommerce perspective for almost a decade will be invaluable to the brand.”

With over eight years of experience in ecommerce and digital marketing, the company said, Ktistaki joins from Theory, where she served as the ecommerce trading manager and was responsible for P&L management for the UK market across ecommerce, digital marketing and ecommerce operations. She also created and executed the performance marketing strategy for the brand and oversaw the expansion of the business into new European markets.

“Chelsea Peers has grown at a substantial rate and there is a lot planned for 2022. I am delighted to be able to join at such a pivotal time for the business and look forward to bringing my experience in ecommerce and digital marketing to the team as I expand my knowledge in the pyjama and loungewear sector,” added Ktistaki.

Prior to Theory, Ktistaki held the position of head of ecommerce at Ernest Leoty where she implemented a new website for the brand and launched new payment and shipping methods to enhance the customer experience.