Chi Chi London partners with Tryzens to accelerate growth

London-based fashion brand Chi Chi London is looking to enhance its digital experience for customers after partnering with digital commerce consultancy Tryzens to relaunch its e-commerce platform.

The move comes as Chi Chi London looks to accelerate further growth and has tasked Tryzens to migrate its e-commerce site to Magento Commerce (M2), which will offer the fashion brand a more “powerful, modern, agile and responsive platform” allowing it to more comprehensively interact with its customers.

At the heart of the relaunch of the e-commerce platform is to allow the website to scale to meet high traffic demand, to be easily extended to new geographies and currencies with “minimal effort” for international growth, as well as offer flexibility, allowing Chi Chi London to update its product ranges in real-time.

In addition, Tryzens has also added new payment and delivery mechanisms to the site, extending Chi Chi London’s reach in international markets.

Commenting on the upgrades, Chi Chi London said in a statement: “In launching our new platform, we remain focused to achieving our core goals of an engaging experience for customers both abroad and at home and enabling international expansion in the process. Our product lines are changing constantly to meet the needs of our fashion-forward customers and by migrating to a new platform with Tryzens, we will have access to a range of new tools to bring our creations to life.

“Tryzens’ reputation as an e-commerce specialist, with a track record of success in digital commerce and assisting businesses with their online stores, customer engagement and international expansion was the deciding factor in bringing them in to assist with our Magento migration. We feel that we’ve found the right strategic partner to be working with as we continue our growth plans.”

Chi Chi London relaunches e-commerce to extend reach in international markets

Andy Burton, chief executive of Tryzens, explains that a clear focus has been placed on enabling an agile, efficient and scalable solution that will be cost-effectively rolled out, in support of the business’ plans for growth: “Chi Chi London offers stylish, high-quality clothing, and their customers will expect no less when it comes to their eCommerce platform. In working with Chi Chi London, our approach will be to complement that passion and their philosophy of innovation, combining the very best in their design with the technical specification and flexibility of a Magento solution that can evolve with them.

“The new site will enable Chi Chi London to offer more engaging content to its customers, reflecting the business’ confident passion and their understanding of their core demographic. I look forward to working with such a creative and talented team who have a clear ambition and goals.”

Chi Chi London was created in London over 25 years ago and has grown into a well-recognised brand focused primarily on women aged between 18 and 35. Operating solely online, the company sells to customers throughout the UK and worldwide, and is known for offering catwalk inspired fashion direct to the high street.

Image: courtesy of Chi Chi London