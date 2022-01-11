Chico’s holiday sales increase 30 percent

Chico’s FAS, Inc., for the nine-week holiday period ending January 1, 2022, reported total net sales growth of approximately 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales for the holiday period grew approximately 31.5 percent over fiscal 2020.

The company expects fourth quarter net sales at the low end of the 495 million dollars to 510 million dollars range previously provided on November 30, 2021 and expects diluted earnings per share at the high end of the previously provided 0 to 5 cents range.

Commenting on the update, Molly Langenstein, Chico’s chief executive officer and president said: “Our team continues to build on the strong momentum in our turnaround strategy and successfully navigate through the uncertain macro environment. We expect to report our first profitable year since fiscal 2018 and the best fourth quarter performance since fiscal 2017.”