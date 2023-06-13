Chico’s names new EVP, chief financial officer

Womenswear apparel group Chico’s FAS has announced that its senior vice president, finance, controller and chief accounting officer David Oliver has been appointed to the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer, effective June 24.

The company, which also owns Soma and White House Black Market, said that its current executive vice president, chief financial officer Patrick Guido has resigned to “accept a position at another company where he can be located close to his family”. Guido will depart the group the day prior to Oliver’s entry.

Oliver initially joined Chico’s FAS in 2012 and has since held a variety of leadership positions, first as vice president, finance and controller before taking on the additional titles of chief accounting officer and treasurer.

Oliver had also served as interim chief financial officer and senior vice president, controller from February 2020 until September 2021.

Prior to Chico’s, Oliver held finance roles at grocery chain Supervalu and served as executive finance officer at the Arden Group and The Vons Companies.

In a release, Chico’s CEO and president, Molly Langenstein said, "We are excited about David's appointment. David was instrumental in stewarding the company for a year and a half as interim CFO during the early phase of the pandemic.

“His deep knowledge of Chico's FAS, as well as his impressive financial experience and steady hand, will benefit the company as we continue to make progress against our long-term strategic plan.

“Chico's FAS' financial foundation is solid, and we thank PJ for his contributions."