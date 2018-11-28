Chico's Q3 revenues drop 6.1 percent

American women's clothing retailer Chico's said on Wednesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 dropped by 6.1 percent. Net income slid to 6.5 million US Dollars from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 499.9 million US dollars, down from 532.3 million US dollars a year earlier. The profit margin of the company declined to 1.3 percent compared to 3.1 percent a year ago.

Chico's FAS Inc was founded in 1983 by Helene Gralnick and Marvin J. Gralnick and is based in Fort Myers, United States. The Chico’s brand founded in 1983 as a boutique selling Mexican folk art and cotton sweaters from a store on Florida’s Sanibel Island, today offers on-trend women's clothing, intimates and accessories through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma.

Offering women's clothing, intimates and accessories, the United States-listed company has about 21,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,400 stores.

Picture:Chico's website