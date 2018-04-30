Chico's to now sell brand merchandise on Amazon

Chico's FAS has announced that the brand’s apparel and accessories will soon be made available on Amazon.com.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon on this new initiative," said Shelley Broader, CEO and President of Chico's FAS in a media statement, adding, "Chico's FAS will be one of the few vertically-integrated specialty retailers with Prime eligibility on Amazon.com which is a testament to the strength of our iconic brands and their growth potential."

Beginning in mid-May, shoppers will be able to find a select assortment of Chico's brand merchandise on Amazon.com, including the brand's core collections – Travelers, Zenergy athleisure, no-iron shirts, So Slimming pants and Chico's jewellery. The company added that as the new business channel gains traction, additional Chico's merchandise will likely be made available, with the potential of adding White House Black Market and Soma product, the other Chico's FAS brands, in the future.

Picture:Chico's press centre