Childrenswear brand Dinoski surpasses 300,000 pound crowdfunding goal

Dinoski, a British childrenswear brand, has surpassed its 300,000 pound crowdfunding goal 16 days ahead of schedule.

With a focus on character-themed clothing, the London-based retailer has generated over one million pounds in sales since its launch in 2018, growing in revenue by 600 percent.

In its crowdfunding campaign, which launched through Seedrs, the brand also highlighted its eco-friendly approach to design, noting that its clothing is made from recycled plastic bottles.

According to its campaign page, 50 percent of its apparel sales are made direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce site, while the other half are through wholesale and international retail partners, including Harrods, Selfridges and Next.

It sees its biggest opportunity in outerwear and scaling the IP of its own characters, which have been designed by children’s illustrator Jane Foster.

Through storytelling, the brand said it is aiming to establish its characters as “climate superheroes” to include children in conversations around the environment.

Dinoski added that it also saw “major merchandising and licensing opportunities” as it looks to scale.

The company is now sitting at just under 380,000 pounds in funding, with a pre-money valuation of 4.5 million pounds.

The round is set to close in two weeks.