Chile's fashion chain Tricot sells 8 percent more in 2018

New York - Sales of the Chilean women's fashion group Tricot grew 8.4 percent in 2018, reaching 267 million dollars.

Revenue has soared in the last year, going from 1.3 million dollars in 2017 to 4 million dollars in 2018.

However, Tricot has ended the last fiscal year (closed on December 31, 2018) with a 10.5 percent reduction in its profit, down from 27.4 million dollars in 2017 to 24.5 million dollars in 2018.

The Chilean women's fashion company started trading on the stock exchange in 2017. At the end of the year, Tricot had 90 stores in its local market and another 32 stores of the Tricot Connect chain, specializing in electronics and accessories.