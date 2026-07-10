China approves Shein's Hong Kong listing application

Fashion titan Shein has won approval from China's market watchdog for its initial public offering application in Hong Kong, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Shein's plan to sell up to 341.6 million shares and list on the Hong Kong stock exchange is approved, the CSRC said.

Plans to list the company in New York and London had been held back in recent years by regulatory hurdles, according to media reports.

A vast selection of products at stunningly low prices has boosted the popularity of Shein, along with China's Temu and AliExpress, bringing them into the same league as Amazon in the US.

Founded in 2012 by Chinese-born entrepreneur Xu Yangtian, Shein moved to Singapore in 2021 and sells trendy clothes in more than 150 countries.

With most of its factories located in China, Shein sets itself apart from its so-called fast fashion competitors through the speed at which it designs products and a highly efficient supply and production chain.

Xu pledged to allocate greater resources to the southern Chinese province of Guangdong earlier this year, seeking to leverage the efficiency of the local garment supply chain and the international logistics network.

Shein's platform exports exceeded 100 billion yuan (14.5 billion dollars) in 2025.