China eases tariffs on certain textile and leather products

The Chinese government has introduced a reduction to tariffs on certain raw materials, including strategic inputs for textiles and leather, as it looks to bolster its position as a key sourcing hub.

The new plan, which came into effect January 1, 2026, was approved by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council and published by China’s Ministry of Finance.

In it, the Chinese government said it would implement provisional reduced tariffs on 935 imported products for 2026, with future adjustments on standby.

Cotton is at the centre of focus. Most-favoured-nation tariffs on uncarded and uncombed cotton, as well as carded or combed cotton, have been cut from 6 percent to 1 percent. Imports exceeding quota limits will still be overseen by a staggered tariff system.

Combed and top-spun wool duties have also declined from 8 percent to 3 percent, while uncarded, uncombed, greaseless and scoured wool have dropped from 6 percent to 1 percent.

In the way of leather, China has cut tariffs on wet blue full-grain bovine leather and other wet-grain bovine skins tanned with chrome salts from 6 percent to 3 percent. Wet blue sheep and goat skin tariffs have fallen from 14 percent to 10 percent.

Additional reductions have been made under 24 existing free trade agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which combines Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.