China's Alibaba says annual revenue up six percent year-on-year
Internet giant Alibaba posted on Thursday a six percent increase in annual revenue, the latest positive sign for China's tech sector despite persisting economic uncertainties.
The firm's revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31 totalled 996.3 billion yuan (138.2 billion dollars), according to results posted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, up six percent from the previous twelve-month period.(AFP)
