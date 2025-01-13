Chinese conglomerate Youngor Group acquires Bonpoint

Private investment firm EPI has confirmed the sale of French luxury children’s brand Bonpoint to Chinese Conglomerate Youngor Group for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, EPI, which has owned Bonpoint for more than 17 years, said the sale would enable Bonpoint “to embark on a new phase of growth,” accelerating its strong growth momentum supported by a brand developer in Asia.

During its tenure, EPI has implemented an ambitious strategy for Bonpoint, including international expansion and product diversification, particularly in perfumes and skincare.

The luxury children’s brand has recorded “solid and consistent annual revenue growth” during the last 17 years, driven by its strong performance in the EMEA region (42 percent) and in Asia (48 percent). The cosmetics business launched in 2011 now represents 25 percent of the brand’s revenue.

Bonpoint x Khaite childrenswear collection Credits: Bonpoint x Khaite by Hanna Tveite

Christopher Descours, president of EPI, said: "Bonpoint enjoys remarkable international recognition, which results from an ambitious strategy implemented with passion and determination by all its teams, with the support of EPI. I am very pleased with this transaction, which will provide Bonpoint with all the assets to support this new stage of growth that is emerging, while preserving what makes it unique in the world of children's luxury.

“Youngor has presented development plans for the brand that have fully convinced us. I am confident that this new shareholder, alongside the entire management team, will continue to make this House of excellence shine."

Commenting on the acquisition, a spokesperson for Youngor added: "We are proud to be able to support Bonpoint in its international and product development strategy. For 50 years now, Bonpoint has showcased excellence and embodied the French art de vivre. We will provide Bonpoint with our expertise, particularly our deep knowledge of the Asian market, to continue this excellent momentum while preserving what makes the identity and unique spirit of this French luxury house."

Bonpoint was founded in 1975 and is present in more than 30 countries worldwide through a network of approximately 130 boutiques.