Chinese equity firm acquires majority stake in Jason Wu

Green Harbor, a private equity fund from China, has bought a majority stake in JWU, the parent company of Jason Wu’s eponymous label. The news was announced by Green Harbor on its WeChat account. The company did not disclose any details about the acquisition.

The majority stake was purchased from the American investment firm InterLuxe, which acquired the label in 2014. Another Chinese firm, Zhejiang Semir Garment Co, also owns an 11 percent stake in the brand.

Born in Taiwan and based in New York, Jason Wu founded his namesake label in 2006. From 2013 to 2018, Wu also served as Creative Director of German label Hugo Boss. He is one of the most celebrated designers in American fashion, having won the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2010.

Green Harbor was founded in 2015 and invests in a number of different sectors, including healthcare and education. Jason Wu is their very first investment in fashion. It is also the first American company they acquire.