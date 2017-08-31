Chinese luxury e-commerce platform Secoo files for 100 million IPO in the U.S.

Shanghai-based Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), a platform for luxury fashion and goods, intends to raise 100 million dollars from an initial public offering of shares (IPO) of its American depositary shares.

According to the filing the retailer sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August, 25, the online marketplace is aiming to join Nasdaq under the moniker SECO.

Jefferies has been selected to run the float and complete the operation, for which no amount per share has so far been indicated.

The shares offered through this process will represent Class A ordinary shares. To date, Secoo has raised a total 205 million dollars through five rounds from eight investors. As reported by ‘Retail in Asia’, the most recent funding it received was 55 million dollars Series E from Ping An on July 7, 2015.

Secoo recorded for the twelve months ending June, 30 over 440 million dollars in revenue.

Last year, Secoo recorded 15 million customers, and operates through both offline stores and an online mall; it has stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, NYC, and Milan amongst others.

The Shanghai-based e-tailer was founded in 2008 to provide a platform to sell luxury product brands.

