Chinese platform Temu to allow European and American sellers

Chinese shopping marketplace Temu will soon allow both European and American sellers on the platform. Americans are welcome as of March 15, according to reports from various media outlets.

Compared to Chinese sellers, the process will work slightly differently for sellers from Europe and the US. Where Chinese traders have to send items in bulk to Temu's warehouses in China, European and American partners will send the goods directly to the customer themselves. Temu also takes care of the listing, marketing, fulfillment, customer service and prices of the items for Chinese traders, but this is not the case for European and American sellers.

By adding traders from the US and Europe, Temu hopes to gain a better foothold in the areas, according to media reporting.