Chinese textile company invests 6 million dollars in lingerie factory in Bangladesh

Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Co Ltd, a Chinese textile company, has announced the investment of 6 million dollars in a lingerie manufacturing industry in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The new factory will produce annually 24 million pieces of ladies’ intimate wear and create over 2,000 jobs in the region.

Established I 1995, Kaixi Fashion owns three subsidiaries (Shenzhen Kaixi Fashion Co., Ltd, Shantou Kaixi Lingerie Industrial Co., and LtdMayanmar Kaixi Lingerie Industrial Co.,Ltd.) They produce, distribute and sell products ranging from traditional knitting lingerie bra, panties, to ‘invisible’ bra pads and straps.

Kaixi exports the majority of its production to the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Australia and Chile.