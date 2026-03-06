Chip Wilson heightens pressure on Lululemon board with campaign website

Chip Wilson is accelerating his campaign calling for a leadership overhaul at Lululemon. The founder of the Canadian athleisure brand has launched a new website detailing the changes he believes are needed in order to unlock value for shareholders.

The platform further spotlights the candidates Wilson’s put forth for election as independent directors to the company’s board. These include Marc Maurer, former co-CEO of Swiss footwear brand On; Laura Gentile, former chief marketing officer of ESPN; and Eric Hirshberg, former CEO of video game creator Activision Publishing.

The website furthers Wilson’s ongoing public campaign to reform Lululemon’s board, after previously alleging that current leadership lacks the necessary creative and marketing skills to maintain the brand’s competitive advantage. The founder has gone as far to say the leadership was in a “crisis” after noting that the company was currently seeking its permanent CEO following what he described as a third failed succession planning process.

The new website intends to allow shareholders to engage with Wilson’s case, and get to know the director nominees he has put forth. In his latest statement, Wilson said: "My intention has always been to act in the best interest of my fellow shareholders of Lululemon. This campaign is about safeguarding the company's future and a conviction that Lululemon's best years remain ahead, provided the right strategic and governance changes are made quickly."