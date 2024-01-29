Christian Dior revenues increase 13 percent in 2023

Christian Dior group recorded revenue of 86.2 billion euros in 2023, equating to organic growth of 13 percent.

In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth came to 10 percent.

Profit from recurring operations stood at 22.8 billion euros for 2023, up 8 percent, while the group share of net profit amounted to 6.3 billion euros, up 9 percent.

The company said in a statement that at the shareholders’ meeting on April 18, 2024, Christian Dior will propose a dividend of 13 euros per share. An interim dividend of 5.50 euros per share was paid on December 6, 2023 and the final dividend of 7.50 euros per share will be paid on April 25, 2024.