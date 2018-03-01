Christian Louboutin and Puig team up for new beauty license

Christian Louboutin has found a new fragrance party in Puig as it expands its beauty business. While their nail polishes have been a success, Louboutin is aiming to expand their fragrance business to compete with other top department store brands.

In 2013, the two companies came together to create the vision for Louboutin's beauty category, which at the time was brand new and focused on luxury nail polish. Now, they have taken the next step in their partnership by signing a new multi-year partnership for creation, development and distribution.

In a statement to Frontier Magazine, Christian Louboutin said, “I am happy to continue this adventure with the Puig family. When I first met Marc and Manuel Puig, I immediately understood we had a lot in common. We are both a family business, we talk the same language and we are both passionate about what we do. Puig will be able to develop my vision of beauty according to the brand values.”

The brand’s chief operating officer and general manager Alexis Mourot added: “Puig is the best partner to bring our beauty business to the next level while understanding and protecting our DNA and keeping our existing high positioning in the market. As we strongly believe in our potential in beauty, we’ve decided to sign a license agreement. I would like to thank Robin Burns-McNeill and Sam Ghusson and Batallure Beauty who have been great partners for the last five years.”

Puig CEO and chairman Marc Puig said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Christian Louboutin. We respect his brand and creativity and we want to build on his original and innovative presence in the beauty territory.”

Louboutin's fragrance and beauty business is sure to garner major traction in the United States. In 2016 alone the U.S. was considered the most valuable beauty and personal care market in the world generating 84 billion dollars in revenue according to Statista.com.

photo: via Christianlouboutin.com