Christiana Smith Shi joins Columbia Sportswear Company’s board of directors

Columbia Sportswear Company’s board has appointed Christiana Smith Shi to serve as a director and member of its audit committee, effective July 8, 2022.

“Christiana’s deep direct-to-consumer experience will be a tremendous asset to our board as we look to grow that portion of our business,” said the company’s chairman, president and CEO, Tim Boyle in a staement.

Shi is the principal at Lovejoy Advisors, LLC, an advisory services firm focused on digitally transforming consumer and retail businesses, which she founded in 2016.

Previously, she served as president, direct-to-consumer at Nike, Inc. from 2013 until 2016 after serving in various roles beginning in 2010.

Shi serves on the board of directors, governance and people committee and compensation committee of Mondelēz International, Inc. She also serves on the board of directors, compensation and human capital committee and risk committee of United Parcel Service, Inc.