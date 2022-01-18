Church’s reportedly announces new CEO

British footwear label Church’s has reportedly welcomed its new CEO Denni Manzatto to the team.

The brand, which has been part of the Prada Group since 1999, said in a statement to WWD that Manzatto will “spearhead the storied Northampton brand towards a global growth strategy”. It added that Manzatto’s professional experiences will aid in the acceleration of “international development and rebranding” at Church’s.

He will succeed Anthony Romano, who has been CEO at the footwear specialist since 2017.

Manzatto joined the Prada Group in 2013 as a commercial director for wholesale, eyewear and fragrance licenses. According to the report, he will continue to hold this position alongside his new role of Church’s CEO.

The announcement comes as the brand shared a video on its social media channels outlining its commitment to craftsmanship and the creative process that goes into making its shoes.

The company itself has been eyeing global expansion since before the pandemic, debuting a US website as well as a New York-based showroom, both with the intention to aid in the company’s growth in the market.