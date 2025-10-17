Ciele Athletics expands into Latin America

Canadian performance running brand Ciele Athletics is expanding into Latin America with a new distribution partnership with Run The World, a leading distributor of performance products across Latin America.

In a statement, Ciele Athletics said the move would expand its global reach and strengthen its presence in the region’s growing running market, and introduce its performance apparel and headwear, including the signature GOCap, named Runner’s World Gear of the Year in 2025.

Jano Arabaghian, chief executive of Ciele Athletics, said: “This partnership with Run The World represents another important step for Ciele Athletics in Latin America. Their expertise and commitment to the running community make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow the Ciele brand in the region.”

Run The World currently operates across more than 23 Latin American countries, with a network of 76 associates, and over 400 retail points of sale, including seven flagship Running Balboa stores. The distributor and retail operator is also poised for significant growth, as it is projecting an expansion to 100 retail doors by 2028, up from 48 in 2026, reflecting the strong demand for premium running products in the region.

This is the latest expansion from the Montreal-based performance running brand. In July, Ciele Athletics launched in China through an exclusive partnership with Topsports, one of China’s leading sports retail operators.

Ciele Athletics, founded in 2014 by Jeremy Bresnen and Mike Giles, is available in over 1,300 stores across 43 countries.