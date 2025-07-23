Circ partners with Sanyou to expand access to recycled fibres

US-based polycotton textile-to-textile recycling innovator Circ has announced a strategic partnership with Sanyou Chemical Fiber, a large-scale cellulose fibre manufacturer under the Tangshan Sanyou Group umbrella, aimed at accelerating the scaling of recycled cellulosic (namely lyocell) fibres within the textiles sector in China.

As part of the partnership, Sanyou has committed to purchase a minimum of 2,400 metric tons of Circ's pulp per year over a committed period of five years from Circ’s first commercial-scale facility, which is expected to be operational in 2028.

The collaboration will result in the production of 30 percent recycled content lyocell staple fibres, which will further enable access to and scaling of recycled content fibres.

Black poly-cotton blended t-shirt prior to going through Circ’s patented process Credits: Circ

Peter Majeranowski, chief executive of Circ, said in a statement: “As one of the leading global manmade cellulosic fibres (MMCF) producers, Sanyou’s commitment to Circ demonstrates both the quality of our product and the future of the industry.

“Core to Circ - from our technology and products to our partnerships and business strategies - is creating forward momentum towards a truly circular economy in the global fashion industry, and strategic partnerships such as with Sanyou are crucial for the realization of this goal.”

Zhang Dongbin, deputy general manager of Sanyou, added: “Both Sanyou and Circ are dedicated in their commitment to fostering sustainable practices that reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

“This strategic partnership will establish new benchmarks in the textile industry thanks to our shared vision for a sustainable future and circular economy.”