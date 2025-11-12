Circularity platform Responsible acquires European sneaker marketplace Klekt

Belfast-based fashion technology firm Responsible, which powers circularity platforms for brands and retailers, has acquired Europe’s largest sneakers platform, Klekt, pronounced like ‘collect’, formerly known as Crep, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Reponsible, which helps clothing and footwear companies buy back and resell their products, said the strategic acquisition of Klekt would expand its reach in the global resale market with a “sharpened focus on the high-growth sneaker category”.

The acquisition will unite Responsible’s advanced re-commerce infrastructure with a “culturally relevant, community-led marketplace,” which has earned credibility among Europe’s sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts.

By combining its operational scale with the grassroots credibility of Klekt, it believes it can accelerate its vision to “embed circularity at the heart of how fashion is bought, sold, and circulated”.

Mark Dowds, chief executive at Responsible, said: "This acquisition is a natural next step in our expansion. We’re combining best-in-class operations and tech with an established community of streetwear enthusiasts.

"Together, we’ll scale access to high-quality, authenticated pre-loved sneakers and apparel across Europe and beyond."

Klekt to relaunch following acquisition by Responsible

The deal will also enable Responsible to expand its presence across continental Europe while also strengthening its position in the UK, “laying the groundwork for accelerated global growth,” following significant growth in its consumer and B2B channels.

Klekt will join the company’s other acquisitions, including Belfast-based resale platform Haru and London streetwear brand Trading Desk, which were bought to reinforce the brand’s leadership in premium resale.

Currently, the Klekt website is showcasing a holding page with a countdown to its relaunch next month, but Responsible states users will be offered an “enhanced experience,” including broader geographic reach and faster service, all powered by its proprietary circular commerce technology.

Nohman Ahmed, company director for Klekt, added: “We have had a strong collaboration with Responsible for some time and always saw a huge opportunity in the combination of their technology and the Klekt community and value proposition, particularly in the used segment.

“We look forward to partnering with Responsible to create a category defining experience in sneaker and streetwear resale, and to bring that to as many global customers as possible.”