Circulose partners with Birla Cellulose for advancement of circular textiles

Swedish recycling textile pulp manufacturer Circulose has entered into a strategic partnership with Birla Cellulose, a sustainable viscose fiber manufacturer, to help accelerate textile recycling through enhanced brand collaborations and access to end-to-end solutions across the value chain.

Under the new partnership, Circulose will supply Birla Cellulose with pulp made from 100 percent recycled textile waste. Birla will then develop viscose staple fiber from Circulose pulp, offering this material to Circulose’s brand partners.

“Over the past year, we’ve refined our approach to put brands at the center, with a clear focus on creating offerings that enable mainstream adoption,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose, in a statement. “Achieving this requires closer collaboration with key partners across the value chain. Our partnership with Birla Cellulose is a cornerstone of our strategy, and we’re very excited to have them onboard.”

The partnership between Circulose and Birla Cellulose dates back to the founding of Renewcell, with Birla Cellulose continuing to drive large-scale circularity today, setting benchmarks in India and across the global textile industry.

“Our partnership with Circulose marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable and responsible sourcing. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainability-conscious fiber solutions that empower our customers and contribute to a circular future,” says Vadiraj Kulkarni, Business Head, Birla Cellulose.

The announcement comes days after Circulose partnered with several fashion brands, including Bestseller, John Lewis, C&A, Filippa K, Reformation, Faherty, Bobo Choses, and Zero, highlighting industry interest in Circulose fiber and its potential as a scalable solution to replace virgin cellulose fibers such as viscose and lyocell.