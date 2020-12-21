City Chic Collective confirms Evans will be an online-only brand

City Chic Collective, a global omni-channel retail group specialising in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, has confirmed that it will continue to operate Evans as an online-only brand, follows its acquisition from Arcadia.

Evans will join a global portfolio of plus-size brands including City Chic, a youth-oriented brand in Australia and New Zealand, US-based Avenue that targets value-conscious women, and Hips and Curves, an online intimates brand.

“Our vision has always been to lead a world of curves,” said Phil Ryan, chief executive of City Chic Collective in a statement. “From modern fashion to casual apparel, intimates and footwear, designing fashion for the curvy woman that fits and flatters, is all we do.”

The Evans brand will continue to operate as an online-only brand after City Chic Collective acquired the Evans brand and intellectual property, customer base and inventory, but not its store network.

City Chic Collective states that The Arcadia Group, currently in administration, would be closing the “few remaining Evans stores in the UK in due course”.

Evans acquired by plus-size specialists City Chic Collective

Ryan, who has over 15 years history in the plus size women’s market, added: “I want to assure you that although times may be challenging, there is one thing that will never change, and that is that the Evans brand you have always known and loved will continue to be here for you.

“Evans is the perfect addition to the City Chic Collective, family, I have been following Evans for a long time, partnering with them to sell City Chic for the last 5 years.”

“I am in awe of the heritage brand that is Evans. It is the UK’s leading specialty apparel brand serving curvy women who want effortless style. Quality, comfort, value, and most importantly, fit, are hallmarks we will maintain with Evans,” added Ryan.

City Chic Collective, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, operates Australia’s leading plus-size fashion retailer City Chic which has a network of 96 stores across Australia and New Zealand, as well as a successful e-commerce channel. It also has marketplace and wholesale partnerships with major US retailers such as Macy’s and Nordstrom and European and UK partners including Asos and Zalando.

Last year, the group bought the e-commerce assets of US-based Avenue to expand its fashion offering, as part of its strategic objective of growing through global customer acquisition.

Images: courtesy of Evans