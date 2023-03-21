Claire’s announces expansion into over 500 Asda locations

After a successful test phase in ten stores in October 2020, the partnership between fashion and jewellery retailer Claire’s and British supermarket chain Asda will be further expanded to over 500 stores.

Products will range from everyday products like hair accessories, cosmetics and fashion as well as seasonal items for holidays or other celebratory occasions, such as back to school season.

By bringing the product close to the consumer into locations where they live and shop, Claire’s offers an “immersive and easy shopping experience”, it said in a release. The collaboration is described as a “natural fit” due to both brands’ involvement with customers from all ages within the whole family.

Senior director for retail planning and proposition, GM and George, Alison Grainger said: “Working with partners like Claire's gives us the opportunity to offer our customers access to great brands and products they love as part of their regular grocery shop.”