Claire’s names new CFO, COO

Accessories retailer Claire’s has announced the appointment of Chris Cramer as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

In the dual position, Cramer has been tasked with driving the company’s strategic roadmap through business and operational planning, as well as financial performance management.

He will oversee the finance, supply chain, technology and North American real estate teams, while reporting directly to chief executive officer, Ryan Vero.

Cramer joins Claire’s from Parade, an intimate and lifestyle retailer where he most recently served as president.

Prior to this, he had spent over two decades at Bath & Body Works, holding a range of leadership roles including CFO.

In a release, Claire’s Vero said of the new appointment: “With a track record of over 25 years of high-performance industry experience, Chris brings demonstrated operational and financial leadership and a passion for collaboration to our organisation.

“I’m confident he will help us continue to unlock operational efficiency and deliver the next phase of profitable growth.”

Cramer added in his own statement: “I’m excited to join Claire’s as it continues to build on the momentum it has created as a true destination for today’s consumer and a powerful, global fashion brand.

“I look forward to working with Ryan and the executive leadership team to further realise its growth potential.”

