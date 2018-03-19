Claire's officially files for bankruptcy

Claire's Stores Inc has announced today they have officially filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to reduce debt by 1.9 billion dollars, according to Bloomberg. Like many other mall-based retailers, Claire's has been struggling due to declining mall traffic.

The retail chain said that it reached an agreement with creditors including Elliott Management Corp and Monarch Alternative Capital LP, which will provide it with about 575 million dollars in new capital. Claire's timeline for completing the Chapter 11 process is September.

In 2007, Claire's was acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC for 3.1 billion dollars. What Apollo Global Management did not foresee was how fast e-commerce would end up killing the power of malls in the United States. Elsewhere, Claire's stores have not reached the bankruptcy point as the Chapter 11 filing only includes it's American subsidiaries.

Claire's is one of the American retailers that faced the curse of a string of private equity buyouts from outside investors who loaded up on debt a decade ago and left the retailer with sizable payments. Toys R Us, which last week decided to liquidate all of its stores, is another one of those retailers.

However, Claire's says they are confident they will survive their bankruptcy plan, with hopes that the investment will be able to turn the company around. Claire's currently has no plans to close their stores, so currently retail stores will be moving forward as usual.

Claire's has circa 1,600 stores in North America and like other chains with a heavy mall presence, Claire's has had to contend with declining customer traffic and online competition. It added about 350 stores between 2010 and 2013, with more than 2,700 globally by the time it made public its plans to go public.

Photo: via Claires.com