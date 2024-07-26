Claire’s agrees to halt sale of feather-based products following PETA pressure

Accessories retailer Claire’s is understood to have agreed to stop buying feathers for its products following heightened pressure from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to an investigation into ostrich feather providers by the animal rights organisation, including a location in South Africa, evidence of animal cruelty was displayed against the animals at such farms.

The organisation noted that the feather industry “helps prop up the meat industry, since a bird’s feathers can be sold at a much higher price per pound than their flesh”.

In a statement, PETA executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said: “Behind every feather accessory was an individual who lived in filth and didn’t want to die for a boa or a hair clip.

“PETA applauds Claire’s compassionate decision to get feathers off its shelves and urges Forever 21 to follow suit.”

PETA has been increasing its pressure against Forever 21 in the form of a social media campaign that encourages users to inundate the retailer’s Instagram with comments calling on the halt of feather sales and push the use of vegan materials.

If executed, users are then asked to screenshot their comment and submit it to PETA for 15 Peta2 points as part of its Rewards Programme, for which points can be redeemed in return for merchandise and other various rewards.