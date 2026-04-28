Claire’s ceases standalone operations in the UK and Ireland

Fashion accessories retailer Claire’s has shuttered all standalone stores across the UK and Ireland after entering administration for the second time within a 12-month period. Administrators from the financial advisory firm Kroll confirmed that 154 locations have ceased trading, resulting in more than 1,300 staff members being notified of redundancy.

While the brick and mortar portfolio has been dismantled, the brand’s 350 concessions located within other retail partners will remain operational. The collapse follows a period of significant financial instability for the company, which became a staple of the high street through its jewellery offerings and ear piercing services.

External market pressures and shifting consumer habits

The retailer has struggled to maintain market share against the rise of ultra-fast fashion e-commerce platforms, specifically China-based firms Shein and Temu. These digital-first competitors have utilised aggressive pricing strategies that have undercut traditional value retailers.

Modella Capital, the previous owners of the business, noted in January that a period of alarming low trading during the Christmas season left the company in a vulnerable position. The firm also cited an extremely challenging environment on the high street, further exacerbated by government policies that increased staffing costs, such as National Insurance contributions.

Industry analysts suggest that the difficulties facing the retailer extend beyond macroeconomic factors to a fundamental shift in aesthetic preferences among younger demographics.

Competition for Gen Alpha expenditure

The competitive landscape has been further crowded by other high street entities, including Irish retailer Primark and UK-based health and beauty chain Superdrug, both of which have expanded their value accessories departments. Savvy Retail founder and chief executive officer Catherine Shuttleworth told BBC that the target demographic, often referred to as Gen Alpha, now has a broader range of discretionary spending options.

The insolvency proceedings in the UK and Ireland reflect broader issues within the global organisation. The US arm of the company filed for bankruptcy for the second time in 2025, following a previous filing in 2018.

Under the current transition, Kroll confirmed that as of April 27, 2026, all store employees have been formally advised of their redundancy as the standalone business concludes its operations.