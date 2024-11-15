Claire’s launches own beauty brand, C by Claire’s

Accessories retailer Claire’s is doubling down on the beauty category with the launch of its own fragrance and body care line, dubbed C by Claire’s.

The new brand builds on the reported success of its existing body care product collection, expanding the offering for its Gen Zalpha consumer base.

This new collection features moisturisers, bath and body scrubs, fragrances and hair and body mists, among other products, each featuring “original scents” that largely cater to the “growing gourmand scent trend”, Claire’s said in a release.

At the core of the line is a new signature fragrance, ‘Be The Most’, which intends to serve as a reference to Claire’s value of self-expression.

Speaking on the launch, Meghan Hurley, vice president of marketing at Claire’s, said: "At Claire's, we continually seek innovative ways to engage with our consumers and provide the products, categories, and experiences that excite them.

"We know beauty is a space that our Gen Zalpha consumers are passionate about, and we're thrilled to give them another avenue to express themselves through this new collection."

The C by Claire’s line is available to shop in stores and on the retailer’s website, and will continue to expand in range in the future.