Claire's to relocate headoffice in Illinois

Accessories, jewelry, and toy retailer Claire’s is relocating its headquarters in Illinois as part of its wider strategy to help the company return to growth.

The youth- and trend-driven retailer will relocate from its current location in Hoffman Estates to Columbia Center III in Rosemont, Illinois, occupying 43,200 square feet at the site. Claire’s is set to relocate to the Class A office tower, which includes on-site amenities such as a fitness center, on-site dining, and covered parking, in early 2027.

News of the relocation was announced by Newmark, a commercial real estate firm, which worked together with RCS Real Estate Advisors to broker the leases on behalf of Ames Watson. Details regarding the lease were not disclosed.

Ames Watson, a holding company, purchased Claire’s last year for 140 million US dollars following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saving the accessories retail company from complete liquidation. Ames Watson previously worked with RCS, which oversaw due diligence and landlord negotiations that kept hundreds of Claire's locations from closing last year.

The relocation of Claire’s headquarters sees the accessories retailer reposition itself closer to the central business district of Chicago, with the aim of strengthening access to talent while remaining connected to the current suburban workforce. The new headquarters, located at 9295 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, is near the Rosemont CTA Blue Line station, which has direct transit to downtown Chicago and the O’Hare International Airport, and major highways to the rest of the city.

“Claire’s was seeking a modern, amenity-rich workspace in a highly accessible location that would support both talent recruitment and retention,” said Sean Moran, associate director of Newmark, in a statement. “We were proud to represent the company in securing a headquarters that aligns with its strategic goals and sets the stage for its next phase of growth.”

“Through our work together on major strategic initiatives, from the Claire’s acquisition to the evolution of their industrial and logistics portfolio, we have developed a deep understanding of the business and how its workplace needs are shifting as the brand engages a new generation of consumers,” added Spence Mehl, from RCS Real Estate Advisors, in a statement.

Claire's, a global accessories chain founded in 1961, is known for affordable, trendy products and ear piercing for tweens and teens. In 2025, its UK, USA, and French operations all entered formal business protection from bankruptcy as the retailer struggled financially. Ames Watson is reshaping the retailer in the USA, improving piercing and piercer training, expanding its reach to age 14, and updating stores and marketing.