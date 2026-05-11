Claras Materials launches in US to supply feedstock for textile recycling sector

Claras Materials LLC has launched in the US as a specialist supply chain business focused on post-consumer textile raw materials for the region’s growing fibre-to-fibre and chemical recycling markets.

The North Carolina-based company said it aims to address ongoing supply challenges facing textile recyclers, particularly around securing consistent, sorted and processing-ready feedstock at commercial scale.

Claras Materials will source post-consumer textiles from global used clothing markets and sort materials based on fibre composition before processing. The company will use near-infrared sorting technology to create single-fibre bales, including polyester, cotton and wool categories, alongside mixed-fibre materials for mechanical recycling.

The business said hardware such as buttons and zips will be removed before bailing to ensure materials arrive ready for recycling facilities.

Patrick Mullen, who leads the company as general manager, has more than 35 years of experience in textile recycling and fibre sourcing.

In a statement, Mullen said: “The technology to recycle post-consumer textiles at scale exists. What’s missing is a reliable supply.”

The company said processing operations will be announced later, with commercial operations expected to begin in 2027. Claras Materials is currently in discussions with recycling partners as the textile industry continues to invest in circularity and fibre recovery infrastructure.