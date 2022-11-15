Clarins launches blockchain-based platform to up product traceability

Beauty giant Clarins has unveiled a new platform based on blockchain technology in a bid to share full traceability of its products’ ingredients and its manufacturing process.

Starting today, ‘T.R.U.S.T.’ will provide consumers with information on all steps in a product’s manufacturing process, as well as details regarding plant-based ingredients, including geographical origin and harvesting methods, and background on Clarins’ expertise through visuals and testimonies from its laboratories and factory.

Users can enter a product batch code via the platform to access the information.

The platform utilises blockchain technology to ensure full transparency, allowing the company to store and transmit information in a safe way.

Through the use of such technology, Clarins said that it can form a database that records secured exchanges between different suppliers and producers, through a system that certifies the users authenticity without allowing anything to be modified.

In a release, the firm said the initiative was ongoing, with its list of available products set to grow daily.

Currently, 30 products and 40 plant extracts can be found, with it planning to come close to 100 by the end of 2023.