Clarks plots 150 stores openings this year, primary focus on China and US

British footwear brand Clarks is eyeing a major expansion with plans to open 150 stores this year, as outlined in a Modaes interview with the company’s president of the UK and Europe, Joe Ulloa.

According to the exec, 29 locations have already opened, 11 of which reside in Europe, where 15 to 20 new sites are expected in total. Its focus lies heavily on China, where 50 locations are planned, and the US, with 40 sites on the horizon.

Its increased attention on Europe and Asia-Pacific comes as management identified “greater opportunities for growth”, Ulloa said.

In approaching these markets, Clarks has established a system for directly managing each region. The setup has already been applied in Germany and France, and is now extending to Spain, which was deemed a “very important market” by Ulloa, who said the company expects to “double the business in one or two years”.

A Spanish team has been established alongside an office and Madrid-based showroom, with operations to be led by Marta González-Babé, who has been appointed as head of sales for Spain.

Clarks is also boosting its marketplace strategy, as seen in existing partnerships with Shein and Ebay. “We opened eight last year and we have 20 planned for 2026,” Ulloa explained.

This also includes its own marketplace platform, which has already launched in the UK and is expected to roll out to Europe and the US in 2027.

The plans come on the back of Clarks returning to profitability in 2025 for the first time in two years, despite a 3.3 percent drop in sales. The company has ensured “strong cost discipline” while reviewing its operations, allowing it to enter a position to “reinvest for growth”.

Ulloa added that the goal is to “achieve sustainable market share growth, while achieving healthy levels of profit for shareholders and the business”.